Hey Hunters! We’re hyped to bring you Capsule - making it so you never ever have to give UI feedback over email or Slack again. We’ve built a lot of products and we know how annoying it can be to manage design and website feedback, especially when it’s all over the place - email, Google Docs, and heaven forbid, Whatsapp. That’s why we built Capsule. Our goal is to change the way people give, receive, and organize feedback on websites and bridge the gap between designers and developers. Difficulty in managing feedback should never stop you from building a great product. With Capsule, you can capture any website, and then click on any UI element to leave a comment. The best part? Every Capsule you send or interact with is automatically saved to your own dashboard. So anytime you want to go back and revisit feedback you’ve received, you know exactly where to go. We also notify you whenever someone leaves you a piece of juicy feedback. 🍉 TLDR: 1. Use the chrome extension to take an interactive screen capture of any website 2. Click on any part of the website and drop a comment 3. Share your Capsule with the world (or just your team) 4. Check out the dashboard to view previous feedback and Capsules you’ve interacted with! 🚀 You can leave feedback on the Product Hunt landing page yourself here! (no account needed): https://capsule.click/commentary... Maybe @rrhoover will update the UI based on your comments 😉 Huge thanks to @thetylerhayes for hunting us!
Just tried it. Really simple to get started. And I love you can just comment without creating user as well :) Will use with my team for sure on upcoming projects
@johan_duus_terkelsen Thanks Johan - appreciate the kind words :) Would love any feedback you have as you guys use it!