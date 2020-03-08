Discussion
Hi Product Hunters 👋, I'm Alex, one of the founders of MarkUp. First off, thank you to @chrismessina for hunting MarkUp. About a year ago, we recognized that the process for leaving feedback on staging or live websites was extremely cumbersome. While there are many platforms for design prototyping, including InVision and Zeplin, none of these tools have taken the next step of providing a platform for collaboration on staging or live sites. A common workflow might see a designer creating a web design in InVision and having their development team create a build based on that. Once that build is finished, designers and developers typically revert to taking screenshots of the design and comparing that to InVision for feedback. Throw in email threads, Google Docs filled with comments, and phone calls, and this QA process starts to look incredibly messy. When we looked at other products trying to solve this problem, they are either too expensive at the core level or require you to download an extension. With MarkUp, our core product is free and users simply add their site URL and invite colleagues and clients to collaborate and comment in real-time, all in one place. No credit cards required. No extra downloading. With MarkUp, we've focused on providing the designer and developer community a product that is free at the core. MarkUp as it is today will always be free. We don't have pricing in place just yet but we are targeting a $15/month/user model for team plans that will include team permissions and project management functions. Anyone who has signed up by the end of today will get their team seats 50% off for the first 12 months. Thank you to everyone who has supported us along the way, including our 3,000 early MarkUp users who continually push us to shape our roadmap. We're always listening and would love for you to check it out. To the PH community, MarkUp is yours, free to use.
