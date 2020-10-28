discussion
Tom Medema
Founder / CEO Bubbles
Hey Hunters, We are excited to bring you Bubbles, solving the pain of trying to show what you're talking about! Even before COVID, we saw how hard it could be for remote teams to collaborate. Now of course, we’ve all been forced to rapidly adapt and adjust our way of working, and the need for even better collaboration tools has become extremely apparent. That’s why we built Bubbles. Our goal is to help people and teams communicate and collaborate as if they are in the same room. We are taking the screen sharing experience to the next level, so that collaboration doesn’t get in the way of doing great work. With Bubbles you can quickly start a conversation with anyone, by dropping a comment on anything you see on your screen, and sharing a private link to start a conversation – in the context of what you see. Some highlights about Bubbles: 1. Capture a screen recording or screenshot of whatever's on your screen 2. Drop text or audio comments at the right place and time 3. Share a unique secret link with your teammates (no sign on required) 4. Highlight important points in your recording 5. Close out issues asynchronously Our team is distributed globally and we are building Bubbles to make collaboration delightful, we hope you enjoy it and would love your feedback. Thanks @jmj for hunting us!
Jeff Morris Jr.
Revenue Products at Tinder
Bubbles is taking asynchronous collaboration to the next level. Being able to share anything on screen and collaborate with anyone has been a game changer. I'm thrilled to support @tom4 and team on this great product!
Ruud Visser
I have been using Bubbles with my team for many different things: ideas on our marketing website, bugs in our product, etc. It's simply the easiest way to collaborate on basically anything, no more need to paste images and text into a Google doc. Congrats on the launch @tom4 !
Tom Medema
Founder / CEO Bubbles
Great to see Bubbles helping you build amazing products @ruud_visser! 🔥
Sandeep TalukdarMarketing and Communications
I <3 Bubbles. Everything you can do with it is so powerful, simple and effective. My workflow for making copy changes and design improvements on landing pages, illustrations and designs will never be the same again. So easy to share, collaborate and get things done on my end. Working with developers is seamless for both us marketers and the techies. Awesome stuff. Look forward to seeing this product grow. Cheers to the makers and the team behind Bubbles!
Monique Reinhold
🎈
I am really excited and will definitely try it in real life soon. Congrats, Tom!
Tom Medema
Founder / CEO Bubbles
@monique_reinhold thanks a ton! Let us know what you think!
