This is the latest launch from Canva
See Canva’s 35 previous launches →
Home
→
Product
→
Canva Websites
Ranked #2 for today
Canva Websites
Build your own one-page website in minutes
Visit
Upvote 130
Free
Discuss
Collect
Embed
Share
Stats
Boost your online presence and build your own one-page website in minutes with Canva Websites, no coding required.
Launched in
Web App
,
Website Builder
,
No-Code
by
Canva
About this launch
Canva
Amazingly simple graphic design
298
reviews
1.5K
followers
Follow for updates
Canva Websites by
Canva
was hunted by
Adithya Shreshti
in
Web App
,
Website Builder
,
No-Code
. Made by
Melanie Perkins
and
Cliff Obrecht
. Featured on November 26th, 2022.
Canva
is rated
4.8/5 ★
by 287 users. It first launched on December 6th, 2013.
Upvotes
130
Comments
20
Day rank
#2
Week rank
#51
Report