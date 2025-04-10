Launches
Canva Visual Suite 2.0
This is a launch from Canva
See 34 previous launches
Canva Visual Suite 2.0
Meet Canva AI & Canva Code
With Visual Suite 2.0, you can now seamlessly create across every design type, from presentations to videos, whiteboards, and websites, all in one new format. That means no more jumping between tools or losing important context.
Canva Visual Suite 2.0 by
Canva
was hunted by
Chris Messina
in
Design Tools
,
Marketing
,
Artificial Intelligence
. Made by
Melanie Perkins
,
Cameron Adams
,
Cliff Obrecht
,
Tanmay Jain
and
Jo Magno
. Featured on April 11th, 2025.
Canva
is rated
4.8/5 ★
by 1,149 users. It first launched on December 6th, 2013.