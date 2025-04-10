Subscribe
Sign in
  1. Home
  2. Product
  3. Canva Visual Suite 2.0
This is a launch from Canva
See 34 previous launches
Canva Visual Suite 2.0

Canva Visual Suite 2.0

Meet Canva AI & Canva Code
With Visual Suite 2.0, you can now seamlessly create across every design type, from presentations to videos, whiteboards, and websites, all in one new format. That means no more jumping between tools or losing important context.
Free Options
Launch tags:
Design ToolsMarketingArtificial Intelligence

Meet the team

Canva Visual Suite 2.0 gallery image
Canva Visual Suite 2.0 gallery image
Canva Visual Suite 2.0 gallery image
Canva Visual Suite 2.0 gallery image
Voicenotes
Voicenotes
Ad
#1 Meetings & voice note recorder to transcribe & summarize
About this launch
Canva
Canva
Amazingly simple graphic design
4.79 out of 5.0
86
Points
Point chart
3
Comments
Comments chart
-
Day Rank
-
Week Rank
Canva Visual Suite 2.0 by
Canva
was hunted by
Chris Messina
in Design Tools, Marketing, Artificial Intelligence. Made by
Melanie Perkins
,
Cameron Adams
,
Cliff Obrecht
,
Tanmay Jain
and
Jo Magno
. Featured on April 11th, 2025.
Canva
is rated 4.8/5 by 1,149 users. It first launched on December 6th, 2013.