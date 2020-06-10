  1. Home
Every design ingredient you need, now available on desktop.

Your secret superpower for creating beautiful designs is now available from the convenience of your desktop with millions of design ingredients, thousands of templates and everything you need for creating beautiful designs all in one place.
Lachlan Andrews
Hunter
Hey Product Hunt! We're really excited to be launching the first version of Canva for Desktop! Forget about scanning through multiple browser tabs and minimize distractions with the new personalized and convenient desktop experience. The desktop app includes everything you know and love about Canva, including our library of more than 60 million design assets from videos to images, GIFs, animations, stickers, sounds and so much more. If you have any questions, let us know and we'll get back to you!
Sarthak Sharma
This will be definitely Number 1 product of the month. 🙌🏼🙌🏼🙌🏼
Faiz Sheikh
You guys have nailed it, this is a much needed solution
Suganthan Mohanadasan
Amazing! Well done. Works great.
