Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
1 Review
Lachlan Andrews
Hunter
Hey Product Hunt! We're really excited to be launching the first version of Canva for Desktop! Forget about scanning through multiple browser tabs and minimize distractions with the new personalized and convenient desktop experience. The desktop app includes everything you know and love about Canva, including our library of more than 60 million design assets from videos to images, GIFs, animations, stickers, sounds and so much more. If you have any questions, let us know and we'll get back to you!
Upvote (2)Share
This will be definitely Number 1 product of the month. 🙌🏼🙌🏼🙌🏼
Upvote (1)Share
You guys have nailed it, this is a much needed solution
Amazing! Well done. Works great.
Thank you @melaniecanva - needed this!