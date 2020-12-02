  1. Home
One-click integration with Canva

Adding the Canva button to your platform means your customers can create amazing designs, without leaving your site. It’s fast and easy to integrate, and can be placed anywhere customers require design.
Corentin Brossault
Hunter
Everything technical @ Mailmeteor.com
OMG 😱 This looks amazing. I am a huge fan of Canva: the product, their marketing strategy, everything. I've been aware of this Canva Button new feature via a newsletter. It's stunning! I can't imagine how this will be integrated everywhere. And apart from providing a great product for free, it's a masterpiece of integration. I highly suspect hundreds of others are going to inspect how Canva did it and will provide their own "Button". Well done!
