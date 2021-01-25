Canary Mail for Android

discussion
Sohel Sanghani
Maker
CEO @CanaryMailApp
Hey everyone 👋 If the uproar around WhatsApp’s new privacy policy has one bright spot, its that there’s superb privacy-friendly alternatives for chat, such as Signal. The idea behind Canary is simple - to be Signal for email, ie, a privacy-friendly alternative to your favorite email app, that offers a simple design and powerful feature-set. Let’s dig a little deeper. First, what exactly do we mean by privacy-friendly? 🔐 Easy-to-use end-to-end encryption (PGP / OpenPGP / GPG compatible) 📱 Local database encryption 👉 Biometric app lock 🔔 Option to choose between instant server-based Push or secure on-device Fetch notifications 📂 Built using open source libraries wherever possible, including for encryption (Bouncy Castle) and email sync (JavaMail + MailCore2) ☁️ Minimal server footprint for opt-in features 🚫 No ads and no data-mining That’s a top-tier security suite. But don’t worry, this is not some spartan app that’s clunky to use. With Canary you’ll get: ✅ Read receipts ⏰ Snooze 👎 Newsletter management & one-click unsubscribe 💌 Gmail categories 👩❤️👨 Contact profiles 📆 In-app calendar (coming soon) 📄 Reusable mail templates 🧹 Inbox cleaner (just scroll to delete junk) 📲 Familiar, native, intuitive design so there’s no learning curve And much more. All underpinned by top-notch engineering: 💯 Canary is 100% native - no slow, buggy, cross-platform web tech 👌 Optimized for low-bandwidth and minimal on-device storage use 🚀 Snappy in-app experience - email loading, sending, search, etc Canary for macOS & iOS is regularly featured by Apple on the App Store and is available for a simple, one-time fee. No subscription. Canary for Android is now in public beta and is FREE to use for PH users - just hit GET IT! We’re here in case you have questions and would love to know what you think about Canary 🙌 Useful links: Review privacy policy: https://canarymail.io/privacy.html Share feedback, bug reports, and ideas for improvement: https://join.slack.com/t/canarym... Signup for our upcoming Enterprise beta: https://canarymail.io/enterprise... Say Hi 👋 on Twitter: https://twitter.com/CanaryMailApp Download Canary for macOS: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/ca... Download Canary for iOS: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/ca... Download Canary for Android (beta): https://play.google.com/store/ap...
