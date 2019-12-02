Calendar Insights by Clockwise
Do you have enough Focus Time? See how you compare 🔎
#1 Product of the DayToday
Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
1 Review
Matt Martin
Maker
Pro
Hi Hunters! I’m incredibly excited to introduce Calendar Insights by Clockwise. We built this to analyze your work calendar and use the data to tell you where your week goes. Data visualizations display your average number of meetings, meetings types, Focus Time, and fragmented time at a glance. And you can see how your stats compare with others based on their role and industry. Calendar Insights helps you discover: • Which one of four personality types your work calendar fits into • What your calendar says about your working style and how it compares with your peers • How your meetings, Focus Time, and fragmented time compare to the average worker • How your meetings break down by type and how that compares to the average worker • Suggestions for maximizing your Focus Time Calendar Insights by Clockwise is free and available to all G-Suite and Outlook calendar users today! Give it a try and let us know what you think!
Upvote (7)Share
Congrats team. I've been using Clockwise for months now and highly recommend it for those of you who want a personal assistant that clears up your calendar and finds time for you to focus on getting work done.
Upvote (2)Share