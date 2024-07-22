Launches
Calculo
Calculo
Calculator from the future
Calculo is the calculator that replaces complex spreadsheets with lightweight note-like experience. Use words alongside numbers, declare variables, try units conversion, templates and more.
Launched in
Productivity
Developer Tools
Tech
by
Calculo
Stateful
About this launch
Calculo
Calculator from the future
Calculo by
Calculo
was hunted by
Illia Senchukov
in
Productivity
,
Developer Tools
,
Tech
. Made by
Illia Senchukov
Featured on July 29th, 2024.
Calculo
is not rated yet. This is Calculo's first launch.
