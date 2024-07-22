Launches
Calculo is the calculator that replaces complex spreadsheets with lightweight note-like experience. Use words alongside numbers, declare variables, try units conversion, templates and more.
Launched in
Productivity
Developer Tools
Tech
 by
Maker Shoutouts
We couldn't have built this without...
Apple
Figma
VS Code
About this launch
was hunted by
Illia Senchukov
in Productivity, Developer Tools, Tech. Made by
Illia Senchukov
. Featured on July 29th, 2024.
