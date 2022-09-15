Products
This is the latest launch from Cal.com
See Cal.com’s 2 previous launches →
Cal.com v2.0
Ranked #3 for today
Cal.com v2.0
Enterprise-grade scheduling, now free for individuals
Meet Cal.com v2.0, rebuilt from scratch, and now free for individuals. They've come a long way after launching 12 months ago when Calendso rebranded to Cal.com and released their v1.0 to the world.
Launched in
Productivity
,
Calendar
,
Tech
by
Cal.com
About this launch
Cal.com
Scheduling infrastructure for absolutely everyone
76
reviews
83
followers
Follow for updates
Cal.com v2.0 by
Cal.com
was hunted by
Alexis Ohanian
in
Productivity
,
Calendar
,
Tech
. Made by
Peer Richelsen
and
Bailey Pumfleet
. Featured on September 16th, 2022.
Cal.com
is rated
4.7/5 ★
by 75 users. It first launched on April 15th, 2021.
Upvotes
13
Comments
4
Day rank
#3
Week rank
#136
