→
Cactus
Cactus
Boost your mood and emotional intelligence in one minute
Web App
Health and Fitness
+ 2
get it
UPVOTE
18
People are stressed out and turning to meditation for help.
But meditation isn’t for everyone. Cactus combines guided reflection prompts, a private journal, and intimate sharing to help you live a more fully actualized life. And it’s free.
Featured
an hour ago
Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
Yes
No
No reviews yet
Kunal Bhatia
Pro
Let's go
@blackmankatie
! Really excited to try Cactus after hearing about the product through
@Day1DesignClub
!
11m
Anna Danilec
I love the design, nice app!
10m
