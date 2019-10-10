Log In
Cactus

Boost your mood and emotional intelligence in one minute

People are stressed out and turning to meditation for help.
But meditation isn’t for everyone. Cactus combines guided reflection prompts, a private journal, and intimate sharing to help you live a more fully actualized life. And it’s free.
Discussion
Kunal Bhatia
Kunal Bhatia
Pro
Let's go @blackmankatie! Really excited to try Cactus after hearing about the product through @Day1DesignClub!
Anna Danilec
Anna Danilec
I love the design, nice app!
