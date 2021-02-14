discussion
Would you recommend this product?
Mark Prutskiy
MakerCEO & CoFounder of Bumpy
Hi hunters, we created Bumpy to help meet new people from over the world in a mobile & secure way! 🗺️ Unfortunately, in modern times international dating is associated with one of the words like a scam. Romance scams reached a record $304 million in losses reported to the FTC in 2020. That’s up about 50% from 2019. U.S Embassy in my homeland officially alarms about marriage/dating scams and how it’s dangerous. There’s a huge problem in online dating which we can only imagine. So we’re trying to solve the problem in Bumpy with an intelligent anti-fraud system based on a mobile app. We've reached most security in our service protection by an intelligent combination of mobile info's fingerprint and suspicious user behavior. Our anti-fraud system cares about users 24/7 by blocking fraud on each possible system interaction. PH offer: 🔥 5 days free subscription by the link: https://bumpy.page.link/MonGt6UN... Millions of people want to meet friends & a match abroad. We believe that anyone can get it for free & secure. Looking forward to hearing your feedback and thoughts on our product!
Share