Dylan Field
Hunter
CEO, Figma
I've known Charles (from Brown) and Rick (from KP Fellows) for a long time and couldn't be more excited to share what they are working on at Persona. They've found significant pain points in today's existing solutions and have been focused on building an identity verification platform that can support any business and any use case and are removing barriers to access with their Starter plan. I'm excited to support them as they continue their mission towards building a more secure, privacy-centric identity infrastructure for the internet. Congrats!
👋 Hi Product Hunters, I'm super excited to introduce Persona's free identity verification Starter plan! 🙌 Earlier in my career, I experienced first-hand how difficult it was to implement identity verification solutions. Over the course of a year, we had to interview dozens of vendors and ultimately stitch together over a dozen of them! It was incredibly complicated, resource-intensive, and expensive. That's why my co-founder and I started Persona. We want to support every company with access to affordable identity verification solutions that can be integrated easily, without engineering bandwidth, and without having to commit to a costly contract. See what Persona's end-to-end verification solution offers: ⚡️ Fully-Automated verification within 5 seconds ⚙️ No-code integration or a drop-in widget with less than 10 lines of code 💳 Suite of identity verification components including gov't ID, video selfie, database, supplemental documents like utility bills and bank statements 🌎 Global coverage (support IDs across 190+ countries, user flow in 18+ languages) 🎨 Customized theme to match your brand 📄 Access to third party reports (global watchlists and sanctions, adverse media, email/phone risks reports and more) ✅ Prevent fraud, build trust and safety, stay compliant with KYC/AML regulations We'd love for you to check out Persona's free Starter plan and experience our world-class gov't ID and video selfie verification solution for FREE! My team and I will be around all day and would love to hear your feedback!
Amazing product! I have a question: if I want to be verified on three services that use Persona. Do I need to send a selfie three times through your product or can this be done once and the system will remember my data and I won't have to identify myself many times? Do you plan to add this feature?
@lina_a Hey Lina, thank you so much for the kind words and the great question! You would need to send your selfie three times in the same way that you scan your selfie every time you FaceID onto an iPhone! Our selfie process is seamless and fast (taking seconds to complete) and ensures that you are who you are every time you use our product. We do have plans to add features to protect your identity across services to prevent identity theft. For example, if we see that you verified yourself in California for one service and then immediately verified yourself again in another country for another service, our service would flag that and require additional scrutiny before allowing you to sign up.
