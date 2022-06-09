Products
Brevy
Ranked #1 for today
Brevy
Loom for designers, PMs, and engineers
Visit
Upvote 82
Free Options
Collect
Share
Stats
Skip unnecessary meetings & threads by recording videos with Brevy
🔨 Push to your existing PM tools
🚧 Automatically capture console logs & network events
💬 Leave time-stamped comments directly on your video
📍 Pin annotations on your website
Launched in
Chrome Extensions
,
Developer Tools
,
Tech
by
Brevy Beta
About this launch
Brevy by
Brevy Beta
was hunted by
Michael Seibel
in
Chrome Extensions
,
Developer Tools
,
Tech
. Made by
Anika Zaman
,
Conder Shou
,
Mohamed Abedelmalik
,
Kamil Solecki
,
Piotr Mitręga
,
Karol Toruń
,
Christopher Chivetta
and
Matthew Lin
. Featured on June 10th, 2022.
Brevy Beta
is rated
4.9/5 ★
by 46 users. It first launched on March 9th, 2021.
Upvotes
82
Comments
21
Daily rank
#1
Weekly rank
#10
Report