Home
→
Product
→
Breeew
Breeew
Easily create and manage productized services
Visit
Breeew is an all-in-one platform that helps you to create and manage productized services - it allows you to accept subscriptions, manage tasks and communicate with your subscribers by using your very own white labeled client portal.
Launched in
Breeew
Breeew
Easily create and manage productized services
Breeew by
Breeew
was hunted by
Anthony Riera
in
Freelance
,
Payments
,
No-Code
. Made by
Anthony Riera
. Featured on December 19th, 2023.
Breeew
is rated
4.8/5 ★
by 6 users. This is Breeew's first launch.
