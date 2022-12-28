Products
This is the latest launch from Breathhh
See Breathhh’s previous launch →
Home
→
Product
→
Breathhh for Devices
Ranked #2 for today
Breathhh for Devices
Get mood diary on iPhone and Apple Watch
Visit
Upvote 34
-30% for Ultima plan
•
Free Options
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
New Stage for Breathhh! Now you can practice with the mood diary wherever it is more convenient for you: iPhone or Apple Watch
Launched in
iOS
,
Chrome Extensions
,
Productivity
+1 by
Breathhh
About this launch
Breathhh
Personal mental shield against stress and anxiety
5
reviews
137
followers
Follow for updates
Breathhh for Devices by
Breathhh
was hunted by
Alex Shapovalov
in
iOS
,
Chrome Extensions
,
Productivity
. Made by
Alex Shapovalov
,
Konstantine Shirshov
,
Sergey Elushev
,
Artem Milovanov
,
Алексей Делендик
,
Alexey Masalov
,
Alex Sligan
,
Tania Radchenko
,
Ann Lakhotkina
,
Denis Vorontsov
,
Ekaterina Dodonova
and
Anna Vorontsova
. Featured on December 28th, 2022.
Breathhh
is rated
4.4/5 ★
by 5 users. It first launched on June 25th, 2022.
Upvotes
34
Comments
12
Day rank
#2
Week rank
#38
Report