Subscribe
Sign in
  1. Home
  2. Product
  3. Break Me 2.0
This is a launch from Break Me
See 1 previous launch
Break Me 2.0

Break Me 2.0

Interactive tool to relax now with empathetic AI
Break Me is a fun little time-waster that helps you relax and clears your mind. It’s super simple—just mess around and, out of nowhere, it'll hit you with something you weren’t even thinking about. It’s weirdly addictive.
Free
Launch tags:
ProductivityFunny GamesArtificial Intelligence

Meet the team

Break Me 2.0 gallery image
Break Me 2.0 gallery image
Break Me 2.0 gallery image
Break Me 2.0 gallery image
Break Me 2.0 gallery image
Break Me 2.0 gallery image
Break Me 2.0 gallery image
Break Me 2.0 gallery image
Break Me 2.0 gallery image

Built with

About this launch
Break Me
Break Me
Break a Thought.
62
Points
Point chart
1
Comments
Comments chart
-
Day Rank
-
Week Rank
Break Me 2.0 by
Break Me
was hunted by
Studio WhatHunts
in Productivity, Funny Games, Artificial Intelligence. Made by
Studio WhatHunts
. Featured on March 25th, 2025.
Break Me
is not rated yet. It first launched on March 13th, 2025.