Breadcrumbs Free Email Verifier

Free forever to validate up to 10,000 emails with 1-click
Discussion
2 Reviews
Tristan Pollock
Hunter
I'm a BIG fan of the team behind Breadcrumbs. This is a well designed, essential tool.
Maker
Hey Y'All! While working at Breadcrumbs.io we realized that data hygiene is really the foundation of every high-performing marketing team, and yet so few people take the proper care of their lists. That’s why we built "FREE EMAIL VERIFIER'" to help Marketing and Sales professionals stop wasting time and money on dead emails while protecting their reputation as senders. Existing tools seemed overly complicated and expensive for no good reason. Ultimately, it means you end paying no matter what. You: pay Hubspot for contacts you can’t really use pay with a damaged sender score and poor deliverability pay with wasted time on bad emails you should have screened out Or you pay hefty prices for a tool to clean up your list Not anymore! Breadcrumbs provides a 100% ALWAYS FREE and RELIABLE email verification tool for checking a single email or up to 10,000. Our 1-Click integration to Hubspot is as easy as it gets. Our convenient CSV results download makes it super convenient to clean your lists. Give it a try, no strings attached! Plus: if you’re curious about how this can help you take your first step toward Revenue Acceleration, transforming your MQLs into better SQLs through a fresh take on lead scoring, we do have a few more spots available in our closed beta program!
Love the concept and the team behind Breadcrumbs. I've been lucky enough to beta test the product for a while and it's amazing. It analyzes thousands of emails in an incredibly short time and you can watch the progress of the list analysis in real time. Not only it catches mails that are undeliverable but it also recognize with a good accuracy spam traps and disposable emails and it gives you a benchmark of how your list is performing compared to the average. What's even better is that it's 100% free and integrated with Hubspot (they tell me more integrations are on their way). It has saved me a lot of money avoiding to pay Hubspot for emails I cannot reach or tools like ZeroBounce to clean my list.
Really addicted of what these guys do. Another masterpiece and a must have! Thanks guys for this... Love you!