Log In
  1. Home
  2.  → Bravo Studio 2.0

Bravo Studio 2.0

No code. Yes design.

Bravo studio is a design first, no code tool, which allows you to turn your app designs and prototypes into real publishable mobile apps (both iOS and Android). You can use Bravo to build even complex apps by connecting your design to external tools via APIs.
Zendesk for Startups
Promoted
Every customer counts when you're a startup.
discussion
Would you recommend this product?
3 Reviews5.0/5
Toby Oliver
Maker
CEO, Bravo Studio
Hi Product Hunters!👋 We are really happy to launch Bravo Studio 2.0 today. This release has been a long time coming and it is a big step forward towards our vision of helping everyone turn their app ideas into reality. We have recently added: 🔌 The ability to interface with a wide spectrum of RESTful APIs (we handle all the main CRUD verbs as well as authentication) 🔐 Super simple Firebase integration for in app authentication 🧙‍♂️ Auto generate API connections to Airtable 👯‍♀️ Sharing your projects with others while they are being built 💫 Easily add animations with Lotties, Gifs and Transitions 👤 Get user input by connecting native forms to an API 🚀 Automatic building and signing of App bundles for both iOS and Android which can be downloaded and published 🎨 A wide variety of examples as Figma files that you can copy and customize to make your own apps super quickly 📱 And a huge number of visual components and effects that you can use in the apps you build We also offer paying users 1-2-1 support to help them work on a specific problem. As a special treat for product hunters, when you sign up for the Olé plan - which offers the extended API functionality - you can claim 3 months free by completing this Typeform https://bit.ly/BravoStudio_FreeT.... We Would love to hear your feedback or what you have managed to build. Feel free to contact us in the comments, or in our spectrum chat https://spectrum.chat/bravo-studio, if you have any questions or feedback. Happy Bravorizing! Toby
Upvote (11)
Share
Tim Wekezer
🎈
Founder of Waitrr
Love it! Used it with Figma, Typeform and Stripe, all connected nicely into a webshop for my store
Upvote (6)
Share
Toby Oliver
Maker
CEO, Bravo Studio
@tim_weke Thanks Tim good to hear.
Upvote
Share
Marta Serrano
Maker
Product at Bravo Studio👏
@tim_weke Amazing! Try out more cool flows!!
Upvote
Share
OSCAR LANCE
Congratulation guys 👏
Upvote (2)
Share
Toby Oliver
Maker
CEO, Bravo Studio
@oscarlance_ Thanks
Upvote (2)
Share
Jacobo VidalCo-Founder @ Arengu
Congratz for the good work ;)
Upvote (2)
Share
Toby Oliver
Maker
CEO, Bravo Studio
@jacobo_vidal Thanks!
Upvote
Share
Nicolas Grenié
Developer Advocate, Typeform
Awesome iteration! logins are really unlocking new type of applications! also added to my "Made in Barcelona" collection https://www.producthunt.com/@pic...
Upvote (1)
Share
Toby Oliver
Maker
CEO, Bravo Studio
@picsoung Thanks! Actually the authenticated info is available to be passed into API requests so you can use it to personalize the app content.
Upvote
Share