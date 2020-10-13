discussion
Toby Oliver
MakerCEO, Bravo Studio
Hi Product Hunters!👋 We are really happy to launch Bravo Studio 2.0 today. This release has been a long time coming and it is a big step forward towards our vision of helping everyone turn their app ideas into reality. We have recently added: 🔌 The ability to interface with a wide spectrum of RESTful APIs (we handle all the main CRUD verbs as well as authentication) 🔐 Super simple Firebase integration for in app authentication 🧙♂️ Auto generate API connections to Airtable 👯♀️ Sharing your projects with others while they are being built 💫 Easily add animations with Lotties, Gifs and Transitions 👤 Get user input by connecting native forms to an API 🚀 Automatic building and signing of App bundles for both iOS and Android which can be downloaded and published 🎨 A wide variety of examples as Figma files that you can copy and customize to make your own apps super quickly 📱 And a huge number of visual components and effects that you can use in the apps you build We also offer paying users 1-2-1 support to help them work on a specific problem. As a special treat for product hunters, when you sign up for the Olé plan - which offers the extended API functionality - you can claim 3 months free by completing this Typeform https://bit.ly/BravoStudio_FreeT.... We Would love to hear your feedback or what you have managed to build. Feel free to contact us in the comments, or in our spectrum chat https://spectrum.chat/bravo-studio, if you have any questions or feedback. Happy Bravorizing! Toby
Tim Wekezer
Founder of Waitrr
🎈
Love it! Used it with Figma, Typeform and Stripe, all connected nicely into a webshop for my store
Toby Oliver
MakerCEO, Bravo Studio
@tim_weke Thanks Tim good to hear.
Marta Serrano
MakerProduct at Bravo Studio👏
@tim_weke Amazing! Try out more cool flows!!
OSCAR LANCE
Congratulation guys 👏
Toby Oliver
MakerCEO, Bravo Studio
@oscarlance_ Thanks
Jacobo VidalCo-Founder @ Arengu
Congratz for the good work ;)
Toby Oliver
MakerCEO, Bravo Studio
@jacobo_vidal Thanks!
Nicolas Grenié
Developer Advocate, Typeform
Awesome iteration! logins are really unlocking new type of applications! also added to my "Made in Barcelona" collection https://www.producthunt.com/@pic...
Toby Oliver
MakerCEO, Bravo Studio
@picsoung Thanks! Actually the authenticated info is available to be passed into API requests so you can use it to personalize the app content.
