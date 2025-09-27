Launching today
Kora

Kora

Daily wisdom & voice chats with history’s greatest thinkers

1 follower

Visit website
Kora brings philosophy to life with voice chats with thinkers like Socrates, Marcus Aurelius, and Plato. Hear their wisdom, ask questions, debate ideas, or submit essays for AI critique. Plus, enjoy a daily quote to keep timeless insights part of your everyday
Kora gallery image
Kora gallery image
Kora gallery image
Kora gallery image
Kora gallery image
Free Options
Launch tags:
EducationArtificial IntelligenceNo-Code
Launch Team / Built With

What do you think? …

Juan Carlos Toledano Santos
Maker
📌
Hola PH 👋 I’ve always loved philosophy - the way a single idea can shift how you see life. With Kora, I wanted to make that wisdom feel alive. Each day you’ll receive a quote to reflect on and can actually talk with the philosophers themselves. I’d love to hear your thoughts and which voices you’d like to meet next.
Brainfish
Brainfish
AI that can explain your product to anyone.
Promoted