Brandwagon by Wistia
Brandwagon by Wistia
The talk show for marketers
Branding
Marketing
+ 1
Brandwagon, the talk show for marketers, uncovers what brands are doing to stand out in marketing. On episode 1, Mailchimp's Head of Brand shares thoughts on brand, defying expectations, and why they're focusing on creative content over advertising.
5 minutes ago
Brandwagon E01: Head of Brand at Mailchimp
In case you haven't heard, we've got a new video series up our sleeves that's all about businesses that are doing things differently when it comes to brand marketing. On each episode of Brandwagon, I chat with other leaders and creative marketers about all the tactics and techniques they're using to stand out and grow their brands.
