Brandwagon by Wistia

The talk show for marketers

Brandwagon, the talk show for marketers, uncovers what brands are doing to stand out in marketing. On episode 1, Mailchimp's Head of Brand shares thoughts on brand, defying expectations, and why they're focusing on creative content over advertising.
Brandwagon E01: Head of Brand at MailchimpIn case you haven't heard, we've got a new video series up our sleeves that's all about businesses that are doing things differently when it comes to brand marketing. On each episode of Brandwagon, I chat with other leaders and creative marketers about all the tactics and techniques they're using to stand out and grow their brands.
