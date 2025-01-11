Launches
Coming soon
Upcoming launches to watch
Launch archive
Most-loved launches by the community
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Products
News
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, every day
Stories
Tech news, interviews, and tips from makers
Changelog
New Product Hunt features and releases
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support, and connect
Streaks
The most active community members
Events
Meet others online and in-person
Advertise
Subscribe
Sign in
Home
Product
BrainrotAI
BrainrotAI
Create viral content in seconds with BrainrotAI
Visit
Upvote 74
BrainrotAI allows you to create AI-generated videos instantly. Upload your video, enter prompts, and get a unique AI-generated video with popping subtitles in seconds. By signing up you'll receive a welcome email with a chance to earn 1000 credits!
Payment Required
Launch tags:
Artificial Intelligence
•
Tech
•
Video
50% off
Meet the team
Show more
Show more
Built with
Show more
Show more
About this launch
BrainrotAI
Create viral content in seconds with BrainrotAI
Follow
74
Points
6
Comments
-
Day Rank
-
Week Rank
BrainrotAI by
BrainrotAI
was hunted by
Odysseas
in
Artificial Intelligence
,
Tech
,
Video
. Made by
Odysseas
. Featured on January 15th, 2025.
BrainrotAI
is not rated yet. This is BrainrotAI's first launch.