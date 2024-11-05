Launches
Blurs
Blurs
Hide your browser info
Protect your browser privacy while screen sharing, streaming, or browsing. Works with Chrome, Opera, Mozilla Firefox, Edge, and all Chromium-based browsers.
Browser Extensions
Privacy
Meetings
Blurs
Blurs
Hide your browser info
Blurs by
Blurs
was hunted by
Goksu Dayan
Browser Extensions
Privacy
Meetings
Goksu Dayan
. Featured on November 7th, 2024.
Blurs
This is Blurs's first launch.
Upvotes
10
Comments
3
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
