Blur It 5.0

Blur Sensitive Info for Demos & Sharing

Instantly blur sensitive data on any page. Perfect for screen sharing, demos, and tutorials. Hide text, images, or draw blur boxes. Ever share your screen in a meeting and accidentally show sensitive client information? Or waste time creating "anonymized" screenshots for a demo? Stop worrying about data leaks or fumbling with developer tools. Blur It is the simple, reliable, and easy-to-use extension for professionals, agencies, and creators who need to hide information fast.
Clint
Hey, everyone! 👋 I'm thrilled to be back for the fourth launch of Blur It. This isn't just an update; it's a complete rethink based on hundreds of conversations with you. My users aren't just blurring things; they are professionals, agencies, and sales teams trying to: - "Provide great web demos or tutorials" - "Blur sensitive client information when presenting similar work" - "Blur sensitive content during calls / screenshare" The old workflow? Fumbling with "Right click, inspect, blur(10px)" or wasting time on "screenshots with manual redaction". This new version is built to solve those problems for good. What's new in this version? 1. Go 100% "Distraction-Free": You wanted a completely clean look for your recordings. Now, you can hide the toolbar entirely. No side-triggers. Just a clean, professional screen. 2. "Remember Blurs" for Recurring Demos: This was the #1 request. Why re-blur the same dashboard every day? Now, you can toggle on "Keep Blurs." The next time you load that page, your sensitive data is already blurred. 3. Try Before You Buy (5 Free Blurs): You can now use the full power of Blur It for free. You get 5 free blurs to see how it fits your workflow before deciding to upgrade. This update also moves to a secure Google Sign-in to manage your plan and sync your usage. A Special Offer for Product Hunt To celebrate the 4th launch, I'm giving the Product Hunt community 25% OFF the Unlimited Lifetime plan! Use code: PHLAUNCH4 at checkout. (This is based on the 25% discount I saw in your code). I'll be here all day to answer every single question. I'd be honored if you'd check it out. My question for you: What's the #1 dashboard (CRM, Analytics, etc.) you are most excited to use this on? Cheers!
Watching the video... but you need to blur the data on the website before the call, or how does it work during a live call?

@busmark_w_nika it works before and during live calls :)