Blog Post Templates

Giovanni Hobbins
Maker
CPO at getmatcha.com
Hello product hunters! We know it's hard to write good blog articles. It's hard to know what to write about, what kind of article to write, and find the time to do it. We built 6 templates for Matcha to help you blog faster and more effectively. Plug Matcha into your existing blog in minutes. Then use Blog Creator to create content that converts: + Use a guided template to jump-start your writing + Embed your Shopify products directly into the article + Embed a subscriber form to drive leads + Measure your content's influence on purchases Let us know what you think!
