Blocks

Your team’s wireframing tool - right from Figma

Free
The best products start with great collaboration on low-fidelity wireframes. Blocks is a Figma plugin that features a library of components so you can create low-fidelity wireframes with your whole team - in minutes.
 by
Blocks
Blocks by
Blocks
was hunted by
Thibaud Elziere
in Design Tools, Prototyping, Maker Tools. Made by
Thibaud Elziere
,
Victor Gross
,
Grégoire CHARLES
,
Tanguy GAREZ
,
Sarah Barron
,
Meghan Regior
,
Nic Touron
,
Nicole Vince
and
Daniel T
. Featured on May 15th, 2024.
