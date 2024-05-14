Launches
Blocks
Blocks
Your team’s wireframing tool - right from Figma
The best products start with great collaboration on low-fidelity wireframes. Blocks is a Figma plugin that features a library of components so you can create low-fidelity wireframes with your whole team - in minutes.
Design Tools
Prototyping
Maker Tools
Blocks
Blocks
Your team’s wireframing tool - right from Figma
Blocks by
Blocks
Thibaud Elziere
Design Tools
Prototyping
Maker Tools
Thibaud Elziere
Victor Gross
Grégoire CHARLES
Tanguy GAREZ
Sarah Barron
Meghan Regior
Nic Touron
Nicole Vince
Daniel T
. Featured on May 15th, 2024.
Blocks
is not rated yet. This is Blocks's first launch.
Upvotes
136
Comments
28
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
