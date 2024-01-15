Products
Home
→
Product
→
Bliss Brain
Ranked #4 for today
Bliss Brain
Tailored meditations, no prerecorded content
Bliss Brain creates guided meditations personalized for your needs in real-time. Describe the topic you'd like to meditate on, select a voice, length, and background music to receive a unique session. Say goodbye to one-size-fits-all meditations!
Launched in
Health & Fitness
Meditation
Artificial Intelligence
by
Bliss Brain
The makers of Bliss Brain
About this launch
1
review
107
followers
Follow for updates
Bliss Brain by
Bliss Brain
was hunted by
Vladyslav Klymenko
in
Health & Fitness
,
Meditation
,
Artificial Intelligence
. Made by
Vladyslav Klymenko
. Featured on January 15th, 2024.
Bliss Brain
is rated
5/5 ★
by 1 user. This is Bliss Brain's first launch.
Upvotes
103
Comments
15
Day rank
#4
Week rank
#5
