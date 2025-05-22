Subscribe
Blankie

Blankie

Open-source ambient sound mixer for macOS
Blankie lets you mix custom ambient soundscapes with 14 built-in high-quality sounds. Offline, open-source and no in-app purchases or subscriptions. Made for macOS with native media controls so you can just focus and relax better.
Chris Messina
in Mac, Health & Fitness, Audio. Made by
Cody Bromley
Featured on May 28th, 2025.
