Blankie
Blankie
Open-source ambient sound mixer for macOS
Blankie lets you mix custom ambient soundscapes with 14 built-in high-quality sounds. Offline, open-source and no in-app purchases or subscriptions. Made for macOS with native media controls so you can just focus and relax better.
Free
Mac
Health & Fitness
Audio
Blankie
Open-source ambient sound mixer for macOS
Blankie
Chris Messina
Mac
Health & Fitness
Audio
Cody Bromley
Featured on May 28th, 2025.
Blankie
This is Blankie's first launch.