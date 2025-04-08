Subscribe
BirdTab

Find zen with birds in every new Chrome tab
Escape the digital noise with BirdTab. Each new Chrome tab delivers stunning bird photography, educational facts, and authentic bird songs - turning browsing breaks into mindful moments.
Free
Launch tags:
Browser ExtensionsChrome ExtensionsProductivity

Meet the team

Interactive
Built with

About this launch
BirdTab by
BirdTab
was hunted by
Jai Pandya
in Browser Extensions, Chrome Extensions, Productivity. Made by
Jai Pandya
and
Prerita
. Featured on April 9th, 2025.
BirdTab
is not rated yet. This is BirdTab's first launch.