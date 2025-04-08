Launches
Home
Product
BirdTab
BirdTab
Find zen with birds in every new Chrome tab
Visit
Upvote 70
Escape the digital noise with BirdTab. Each new Chrome tab delivers stunning bird photography, educational facts, and authentic bird songs - turning browsing breaks into mindful moments.
Free
Launch tags:
Browser Extensions
Chrome Extensions
Productivity
Meet the team
Interactive
Built with
About this launch
BirdTab by
BirdTab
was hunted by
Jai Pandya
in
Browser Extensions
Chrome Extensions
Productivity
. Made by
Jai Pandya
Prerita
. Featured on April 9th, 2025.
BirdTab
is not rated yet. This is BirdTab's first launch.