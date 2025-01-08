Subscribe
Bird Flu Risk Dashboard

"Little chance" of it being the next Covid
Real-time monitoring of bird flu trends using forecasting sites, prediction markets and CDC data. Aims to be the best place to decide whether to take costly actions around H5N1 bird flu.
Open SourceData VisualizationHealth news

Nathan Young
Nathan Young
Rob Gordon
. Featured on January 9th, 2025.
