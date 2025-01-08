Launches
Coming soon
Upcoming launches to watch
Launch archive
Most-loved launches by the community
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Products
News
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, every day
Stories
Tech news, interviews, and tips from makers
Changelog
New Product Hunt features and releases
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support, and connect
Streaks
The most active community members
Events
Meet others online and in-person
Advertise
Subscribe
Sign in
Home
Product
Bird Flu Risk Dashboard
Bird Flu Risk Dashboard
"Little chance" of it being the next Covid
Visit
Upvote 75
Real-time monitoring of bird flu trends using forecasting sites, prediction markets and CDC data. Aims to be the best place to decide whether to take costly actions around H5N1 bird flu.
Free
Launch tags:
Open Source
•
Data Visualization
•
Health news
Meet the team
Show more
Show more
Built with
Show more
Show more
About this launch
Bird Flu Risk Dashboard
"Little chance" of it being the next Covid
Follow
75
Points
1
Comments
-
Day Rank
-
Week Rank
Bird Flu Risk Dashboard by
Bird Flu Risk Dashboard
was hunted by
Nathan Young
in
Open Source
,
Data Visualization
,
Health news
. Made by
Nathan Young
and
Rob Gordon
. Featured on January 9th, 2025.
Bird Flu Risk Dashboard
is not rated yet. This is Bird Flu Risk Dashboard's first launch.