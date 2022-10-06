Products
Topics
Browse products through topics
Upcoming products
See what Makers are currently building
Collections
Products curated by the community
Time travel
Most loved products by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Web3
Keep up to date with the latest in web3
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Events
Find the best tech events around the world
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Tools
Founder Club
Amazing deals to kickstart your startup
Ship
The toolkit made for Makers
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Jobs
About
About us
Ambassadors
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Advertise
Post a job
Legal
Sign in
Sign up
Home
→
Product
→
Bird Eats Bug 2.0
Ranked #3 for today
Bird Eats Bug 2.0
Report bugs, create tests, really fast
Visit
Upvote 64
$200 off the first month
•
Free Options
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
Create data-rich bug reports and end-to-end tests with a few clicks.
Bird lets you auto-capture your screen, actions and technical logs. This saves QA, PM, CS and Eng teams over 50% of time on bugs reported by testers and even non-technical users.
Launched in
Browser Extensions
,
Productivity
,
Customer Success
+5 by
Bird Eats Bug 2.0
Lemon.io
Ad
Hire vetted developers for affordable rates
About this launch
Bird Eats Bug 2.0
Report bugs. Create tests. Really fast.
0
reviews
78
followers
Follow for updates
Bird Eats Bug 2.0 by
Bird Eats Bug 2.0
was hunted by
Dan Makarov
in
Browser Extensions
,
Productivity
,
Customer Success
. Made by
Berk Aydin
,
Andrea Hesler
,
Aitor Pérez
,
Dan Makarov
,
Jacky
and
Francisco Lourenço
. Featured on October 11th, 2022.
Bird Eats Bug 2.0
is not rated yet. This is Bird Eats Bug 2.0's first launch.
Upvotes
64
Comments
39
Day rank
#3
Week rank
#16
Report