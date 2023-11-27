Products
Coming soon
Check out launches that are coming soon
Product questions
Answer the most interesting questions
Launch archive
Most-loved launches by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, every day
Popular products in...
AI
No Code
Social Media
E-Commerce
Analytics
All topics
Web3
Design Tools
Developer Tools
Marketing
Finance
Categories
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Visit streaks
The most active community members
Hall of Fame
Golden Kitty Awards finalists through the years
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Collections
Products curated by the community
Marketplace
Advertise
About
About us
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Legal
Sign in
Sign up
We use cookies to improve your experience and anonymously analyze usage.
Learn more in our privacy settings.
No thanks
Accept all cookies
Home
→
Product
→
Bind
Bind
Build a Product-Driven Community
Visit
Upvote 37
2 Months Free
•
Free Options
Discuss
Collect
Embed
Share
Stats
Bind is the only community platform that maps customer data to Discord. ✅ Identify your members and automate role assignment based on their involvement with your product. 🥳 Greater sense of belonging and conversion to your desired Call-to-Action.
Launched in
Email
Music
Marketing
+5 by
Bind
About this launch
Bind
Build a Product-Driven Community
3
reviews
48
followers
Follow for updates
Bind by
Bind
was hunted by
Rory Hughes
in
Email
,
Music
,
Marketing
. Made by
Vasil Dzhakov
,
Sasha Iatsenia
,
Rory Hughes
,
Chris Kraszewski
and
Victor Dulout
. Featured on November 30th, 2023.
Bind
is rated
5/5 ★
by 3 users. This is Bind's first launch.
Upvotes
37
Comments
9
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
Report