discussion
Would you recommend this product?No reviews yet
Iván García
MakerFounder at Reboot Studio
Hello Product Hunt, and thanks to @chrismessina for hunting us. We built Billbot to easily manage the subscription mess we have nowadays. We wanted to create a simple but really customizable app that lets you add and get insights on your regular expenses. We loved the simplicity of apps like Bobby, but also missed some key features as having separate spaces or an Android version. Here's a highlight of some of Billbot's best features so far: - ♾️Unlimited subscriptions: Add as subscriptions and expenses as you need with no limits - 📲Android & iOS compatible - 🔔Set reminders for your subscriptions to get notified before the due date - 📦Create separate spaces to classify your expenses (home, personal, freelancing, etc...) - 🎨Customize the accent color of your spaces and subscriptions... and add tones of emojis! - 💶Convert your subscription value to 15 different currencies - 🔥+200 popular templates ready to add with one tap - 🌍Enjoy Billbot in 8 different languages: english, spanish, french, german, italian, portuguese, russian and hindi - 💡Get insights on your regular costs We started Billbot as a side project in our studio, but we have plans to add more features like data backup and syncing in a future. We'd love to get some feedback on what cool things would you like to see in a next release 🙏🏾
Share
Wow! Looks very useful. Great job! I can't wait when I try it 🖤 Congratulations!
I really hate when a subscription service is renewed and I didn't expect it. Billbot can become a good-practice and make me save money. Thank you for building this!
Thanks @jacinto_fleta, it's one of the biggest pains with no doubt. We glad you find it useful! 🥰