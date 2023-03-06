Products
Home
→
Product
→
BerriAI
BerriAI
Build custom chatGPT for all your end users
BerriAI is a developer platform that allows you to build Custom chatGPT instances for all your users. With Berri, you can create chatGPT apps for each user's knowledge base (pdfs, csv, notion etc), structured data or support questions.
Launched in
API
,
Developer Tools
,
Artificial Intelligence
by
BerriAI
About this launch
BerriAI
Build customized chatGPT apps
BerriAI by
BerriAI
was hunted by
Kat Manalac
in
API
,
Developer Tools
,
Artificial Intelligence
. Made by
Ishaan Jaffer
and
krrish dholakia
. Featured on March 14th, 2023.
BerriAI
is not rated yet. This is BerriAI's first launch.
