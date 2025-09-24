Launching today
Yuma Sales AI
Boost Shopify store conversion with live Q&A widget
12 followers
Boost Shopify store conversion with live Q&A widget
12 followers
Turn hesitation into conversion on your Shopify product pages. Yuma's FAQ widget instantly answers shoppers' questions about your products, increasing revenue and AOV. Install in 2 clicks and let our AI drive sales while gathering valuable customer insights.
Free Options
Launch tags:SaaS•Artificial Intelligence•E-Commerce
Launch Team / Built With
.Tech Domains — PH makers, get a .tech domain for your startup on the house.
PH makers, get a .tech domain for your startup on the house.
Promoted
Triplebyte
👋 Hi PH! I'm G, the founder of Yuma!
Today we’re launching Sales AI, because the future of AI & E-commerce sales goes way beyond a chatbot!
Two parts: A quick story and an invite.
The story
Yuma AI’s support platform has automated over 5 million customer queries for leading brands since 2023. For 2 years, we watched a pattern repeat. A lot of "support" messages were actually pre-sale questions that should be answered right on the product page, not through support channels. So we built Sales AI for shoppers to answer their burning questions right on the product pages, boosting Revenue per Visitor and AOV by up to 18% and 4% respectively.
What it is
It’s a Q&A widget for product pages that answers relevant questions in real time based on shoppers’ behavior. Sales AI works with any Shopify and Shopify Plus store.
As far as Sales AI, here's the TL;DR:
Increase your Shopify store's Conversion Rate (CR) by up to 6%; boost AOV and Revenue per visitor.
AI powered Product-FAQ-widget tailored to your brand; that auto-improves based on performance data.
Clear path to customer conversion by answering most burning questions.
Discover brand-new shopper insights, like what’s preventing conversions.
2 clicks to install, no setup time required. Works with any A/B test tools.
Why we’re excited
It feels like a simple, honest way to reduce hesitation at the exact moment of purchase decision. We designed it to be fast, measurable, and privacy-aware. Established Brands like Parachute Home and Harper Wilde contributed to our beta program for the past 6 months to design the product. We’re looking forward to your feedback to make it even better!
If you run an e-commerce brand and want to pilot this, please reach out in comments or DM and we’ll follow up!
Agnes AI
I like seeing a tool that answers shopper questions right on the product page.... Frankl I always bounce if I can’t get info fast enough. Super clever how you’re tackling lost conversions at the source! Are there plans to expand insights for store owners?
Congrats on the launch! Turning hesitation into conversion is a clever angle. We are also working on the same concept.