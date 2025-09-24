Launching today
Yuma Sales AI

Yuma Sales AI

Boost Shopify store conversion with live Q&A widget

12 followers

Visit website
Turn hesitation into conversion on your Shopify product pages. Yuma's FAQ widget instantly answers shoppers' questions about your products, increasing revenue and AOV. Install in 2 clicks and let our AI drive sales while gathering valuable customer insights.
Yuma Sales AI gallery image
Yuma Sales AI gallery image
Yuma Sales AI gallery image
Yuma Sales AI gallery image
Free Options
Launch tags:
SaaSArtificial IntelligenceE-Commerce
Launch Team / Built With

What do you think? …

Guillaume Luccisano
Maker
📌

👋 Hi PH! I'm G, the founder of Yuma!

Today we’re launching Sales AI, because the future of AI & E-commerce sales goes way beyond a chatbot!

Two parts: A quick story and an invite.

The story

Yuma AI’s support platform has automated over 5 million customer queries for leading brands since 2023. For 2 years, we watched a pattern repeat. A lot of "support" messages were actually pre-sale questions that should be answered right on the product page, not through support channels. So we built Sales AI for shoppers to answer their burning questions right on the product pages, boosting Revenue per Visitor and AOV by up to 18% and 4% respectively.

What it is

It’s a Q&A widget for product pages that answers relevant questions in real time based on shoppers’ behavior. Sales AI works with any Shopify and Shopify Plus store.

As far as Sales AI, here's the TL;DR:

  • Increase your Shopify store's Conversion Rate (CR) by up to 6%; boost AOV and Revenue per visitor.

  • AI powered Product-FAQ-widget tailored to your brand; that auto-improves based on performance data.

  • Clear path to customer conversion by answering most burning questions.

  • Discover brand-new shopper insights, like what’s preventing conversions.

  • 2 clicks to install, no setup time required. Works with any A/B test tools.

Why we’re excited

It feels like a simple, honest way to reduce hesitation at the exact moment of purchase decision. We designed it to be fast, measurable, and privacy-aware. Established Brands like Parachute Home and Harper Wilde contributed to our beta program for the past 6 months to design the product. We’re looking forward to your feedback to make it even better!

If you run an e-commerce brand and want to pilot this, please reach out in comments or DM and we’ll follow up!

Cruise Chen

I like seeing a tool that answers shopper questions right on the product page.... Frankl I always bounce if I can’t get info fast enough. Super clever how you’re tackling lost conversions at the source! Are there plans to expand insights for store owners?

Rajpurohit Vijesh

Congrats on the launch! Turning hesitation into conversion is a clever angle. We are also working on the same concept.

.Tech Domains
.Tech Domains
PH makers, get a .tech domain for your startup on the house.
Promoted