Hello Product Hunter, There are many different sleeping apps in the app market, including the ones for babies. However, once you hear them, they are not much more than hairdryer or artificial sounds of uterus. Against this backdrop, as a parent of a 7-month-old baby, I have wanted to create a unique app highly differentiated from them. I have recorded various sounds of nature while living in Jeju Island, one of the world's seven natural wonders. Eventually, I have successfully created a baby sleep app using soundscapes collected from the beautiful nature. Dear product hunters, We would like to proudly present BebeSleep, a result of our team's best effort. We would like to kindly ask for your feedback after use. Thank you. Let us introduce the features and functions of BebeSleep: - Intuitive images and motion icons - Individual volume control of white noise sound sources when played in mixture - Timer to set playback time - Available for play offline - Provides real-life quality sound sources recorded on-site - Provides optimal sound sources for sleep depending on different situations. - (Coming soon) Synchronizes recording time with playback time to help restore your sleep pattern - Provides a variety of sound sources from all over the globe beyond Jeju Island - Places sound sources in five theme planets - Provide babies with various hearing experiences by age - Earn your points linked with your user experience in the app - Donate your points to one of the predetermined organizations - If your points meet the minimum required amount, your monetary donation is delivered to an organization. - Returns the value earned from nature back to nature I’m wondering if you know about Jeju Island and our team is currently engaging in developing an app along with field recording in Jeju Island. If you have any soundscape you want to hear, let us know and we will immediately go out and collect it. If you also find anything to be improved while using the app, let us know and we will do all we can do. - (Android) https://play.google.com/store/ap... - (ios) https://apps.apple.com/app/bebes... - help@sleepinglion.io - biz@sleepinglion.io
