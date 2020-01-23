BaseDash 2.0

Discussion
Max Musing
Maker
Thanks @katmanalac for hunting this 😄 It’s been a long road since I first launched BaseDash on Product Hunt just 6 months ago. Despite that, I’m still a solo founder, still in school, and still just as passionate about this crazy project. I started BaseDash because every startup needs to view & edit data from their database, yet every startup ends up building their own internal tools to do it. BaseDash aims to become the standard admin panel for startups, with features like real-time collaboration, edit history, and a shared library of views & queries. I’ve gotten loads of amazing feedback from the community and complied it into this huge update. In reality this feels more like a super-polished 1.0, finally delivering on the experience I originally envisioned of a fully-collaborative admin panel for your team, with the addition of shared views, real-time collaboration, mobile support, and support for more databases. But this is just the beginning! I’ve got a ton of exciting features on the roadmap, including: - Custom data visualizations & dashboards - Computed & virtual columns - Public API (BaseDash as a backend, anyone?) - Schema management & migrations - And many more! Let me know what you’d like to see and I’ll add it to the list Thanks again to this amazing community and all the early adopters who took a chance on BaseDash. I won’t let you down. Max
