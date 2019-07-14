Discussion
MakerPro
Max Musing
Hey everyone! 👋 Really excited to show off what I’ve been working on for the past few months. There are tons of database tools out there, but none of them seem to understand that products are made by teams, not individuals. That’s why I made BaseDash, a modern database tool built around the idea of collaboration. On top of all the typical stuff you’d expect from a database tool, BaseDash also keeps track of the full edit history of each record, letting you see who made what changes, and the context around them through comments. BaseDash has support for MySQL, PostgreSQL and MariaDB at launch, with MongoDB and Redshift coming soon! Comment below if you use another database and I’ll add it to the list. Let me know what you think! P.S. Message me with the email you used to sign up and I’ll add some credit to your account 💸
I can't remove a database. I type in the name, but nothing happens, the remove button is disabled.
MakerPro
@vali_draganescu Hey, you have to type the name you gave it in BaseDash, not the database name (it's in bold above the field). It's case sensitive!
