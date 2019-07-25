Discussion
Would you recommend this product?No reviews yet
Maker
Gusztáv Szikszai
I'm working at an agency (Digital Natives) where in ~7 years I created a lot of products (mainly MVPs) that had the same basic requirements besides the busniess logic: authentication, email sending, file uploads, image uploads (with crop and resize). I coded those by hand a couple of times or used different services a couple of times but each had it's problems so after the last product I worked on (which used a bunch of services) I decided to make Base. Let me know what you think!
UpvoteShare
Hey @gusztav_szikszai ! Nice service, but I have a few questions: 1) How I can connect it to our project (Proofy.io -- https://proofy.io/), where? 2) How it improve our project? 3) and which benefit I get?
UpvoteShare