Log In
  1. Home
  2.  → Base API

Base API

API for authentication, email sending, images and more!

get it
Base offers your next project an API that handles user flow (sign up, sign in, forgot password), email sending, file upload, image upload and processing including crop and resize, all with only one API key and a nice clean UI.
Base - API for authentication, email sending, image upload and more!I work in an agency ( Digital Natives) which creates products (large and small) for clients. We are there from the design and validation phase up until the MVP development, which I'm part of as both frontend and backend developer.
Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
No reviews yet
Gusztáv Szikszai
Gusztáv Szikszai
Maker
I'm working at an agency (Digital Natives) where in ~7 years I created a lot of products (mainly MVPs) that had the same basic requirements besides the busniess logic: authentication, email sending, file uploads, image uploads (with crop and resize). I coded those by hand a couple of times or used different services a couple of times but each had it's problems so after the last product I worked on (which used a bunch of services) I decided to make Base. Let me know what you think!
UpvoteShare
Roman Onischuk
Roman Onischuk
Hey @gusztav_szikszai ! Nice service, but I have a few questions: 1) How I can connect it to our project (Proofy.io -- https://proofy.io/), where? 2) How it improve our project? 3) and which benefit I get?
UpvoteShare