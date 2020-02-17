Discussion
1 Review
Mauricio Morales
Maker
Hi Hunters! ¡Hola! Aloha! 🤗 Bambú's team has worked hard on this one. 📱 I'm really glad to be hunting this app and sharing it with you all. Bambú helps you sleep better, increase focus, reduce stress/anxiety, and in overall, improve your life quality. It does that by giving you a great quality app with thousands of minutes of meditation, stories and sounds that help you get asleep like a baby, plus a journal that you can use at any moment to record your emotions. It's always good to take a pause and observe oneself. Bambú comes with a nice referral feature: you can plant Trees 🌳. Just as you hear it, get your unique referral code and invite your friends, for every new friend that signs up, Bambú will be planting a Tree through a non-profit partner. In a nutshell, we want to take care of you, and take care of our planet. *Disclaimer:* this app is only available in Spanish for now, although we really wanted to share it to the world. We're sure there are many Spanish speakers here, and hey, maybe you're learning and this is a great way to practice :) Have a great day!
