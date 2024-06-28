Launches
Products
News
Community
Advertise
Subscribe
  1. Home
  2. Product
  3. Ball
Ball

Ball

A bouncy ball for your Mac

Free
It's a little ball that lives in your dock. You can drag it, and it'll bounce around the screen. You can flick it, bounce it, try to make it hit the corner, count how many times it hits the wall, and more. It's a ball. It's fun. It's a ball.
Launched in
Mac
Open Source
GitHub
 by
Ball
beehiiv
beehiiv
Ad
The newsletter platform built for growth | 30-Day Free Trial
Maker Shoutouts
We couldn't have built this without...
MacOS
MacBook Pro
About this launch
Ball
BallA bouncy ball for your Mac
0
reviews
14
followers
Ball by
Ball
was hunted by
Gabe Perez
in Mac, Open Source, GitHub. Made by
nate parrott
. Featured on June 30th, 2024.
Ball
is not rated yet. This is Ball's first launch.
Upvotes
14
Vote chart
Comments
3
Vote chart
Day rank
-
Week rank
-