Home
Product
Ball
Ball
A bouncy ball for your Mac
It's a little ball that lives in your dock. You can drag it, and it'll bounce around the screen. You can flick it, bounce it, try to make it hit the corner, count how many times it hits the wall, and more. It's a ball. It's fun. It's a ball.
Launched in
Mac
Open Source
GitHub
by
Ball
Ball
A bouncy ball for your Mac
Ball by
Ball
was hunted by
Gabe Perez
in
Mac
Open Source
GitHub
. Made by
nate parrott
. Featured on June 30th, 2024.
Ball
is not rated yet. This is Ball's first launch.
