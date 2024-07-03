Launches
Products
News
Community
Advertise
Subscribe
  1. Home
  2. Product
  3. Avatars - A Figma Plugin

Avatars - A Figma Plugin

A list of free and fun avatars for your projects

Free
Avatars is a collection of diverse free avatar images from across the web, designed to add personality to your projects. With a vast selection of vibrant illustrations, you can enhance your projects in seconds.
Launched in
Developer Tools
GitHub
Graphic Design
 +1 by
Avatars - A Figma Plugin
About this launch
Avatars - A Figma PluginA list of free and fun avatars for your projects
0
reviews
47
followers
Avatars - A Figma Plugin by
Avatars - A Figma Plugin
was hunted by
Alohe
in Developer Tools, GitHub, Graphic Design. Made by
Alohe
. Featured on July 4th, 2024.
Avatars - A Figma Plugin
is not rated yet. This is Avatars - A Figma Plugin's first launch.
Upvotes
48
Vote chart
Comments
22
Vote chart
Day rank
-
Week rank
-