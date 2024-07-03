Launches
Avatars - A Figma Plugin
A list of free and fun avatars for your projects
Avatars is a collection of diverse free avatar images from across the web, designed to add personality to your projects. With a vast selection of vibrant illustrations, you can enhance your projects in seconds.
Developer Tools
GitHub
Graphic Design
About this launch
A list of free and fun avatars for your projects
was hunted by
Alohe
in
Developer Tools
,
GitHub
,
Graphic Design
. Made by
Alohe
. Featured on July 4th, 2024.
is not rated yet. This is Avatars - A Figma Plugin's first launch.
Upvotes
48
Comments
22
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
