I've worked with Ramy on a really big project - like, 180 illustrations big! I had all these specific ideas about how things should look, from characters to items, and even some tricky subjects to get just right. And guess what? Everything turned out perfect. I only needed 2 revisions—seriously, just 2! Can you believe it? I'm a designer too, so I know how crazy it is to have only two rounds of revisions. That's how awesome Ramy and his team are. Highly recommend for any company, big or small - they deliver top-notch work every time.

2yr ago