Automatic out-of-office calendar
Just mark your calendar as OOO, we take care of the rest
discussion
Matt Martin
Maker
Co-founder @getclockwise
Hi Hunters! I'm excited to introduce the automatic out-of-office calendar from Clockwise. We know this has been a hard year, and an even harder year to take time off work. We built the out-of-office calendar to make taking time off easy. Our OOO calendar is built on some of our core technology that automatically categorizes how you spend your time. Clockwise can automatically tell when an event on your calendar is an out-of-office event, which allows us to automatically bring together the OOO events for your whole team into one shared view — enabling effortless coordination. Clockwise is available to all G-Suite calendar users today! Give it a try and let us know what you think.
I am finally free! Great product, thank you for sharing.