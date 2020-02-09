Discussion
👋 Hey everyone! Today we're really excited to share something new with you. Autocode represents the culmination of years of iterative work from the Standard Library team. We've been diligently building and learning about how to make API integrations easier for not only existing developers, but low-code makers as well -- we learned a whole lot from our last launch, Build on Standard Library . Where Autocode differs from anything on the market is in its name -- we automatically generate code for you, provide API autocompletion and more. Because everything reduces to code, it provides low-coders a way to skill up and provides professional developers standard tools of the trade like: observability, revision history and more. It's taken a while to get here, and we're super thankful for our supporters: @bentossell for hunting us, our early adopters and customers, and our investors -- Slack, Stripe, @howietl, @tobi, @gaybrick, @jcspinell, @ciaranoleary and many more. Let us know what you think! We're excited to hear what you'd like to see next.
can you give an example of what value it adds (besides what we know of magical stdlib)
@francoolaami Of course. Autocode represents a combination of all of the UI-based workflow building features we added previously with our in-browser code-editing experience. Basically, the best of both worlds. - We support full autocomplete for any API on Standard Library, as well as API introspection -- so you can autocomplete API *results* too. You don't need to check the docs to see what, say, the stripe.customers.identify API returns. - You can now link accounts right from the code editor and generate code as you type. Previously, this would have taken multiple steps (generate code, go in and edit it later). - We've upgraded the testing / code execution experience to run in a more REPL-like environment, so you don't need to deploy to test changes. - A lot more! There's been a huge attention to detail this release as we attempt to balance the professional development / low-code experience. If you have anything else you'd like to see from us, let us know!
Another product from guys from stdlib to make developers life easier! Fingers crossed for new product!
