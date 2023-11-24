Get app
This is the latest launch from Authenticator by 2Stable
See Authenticator by 2Stable’s 6 previous launches
  1. Home
  2.  → Product
  3.  → Authenticator App by 2Stable
Authenticator App by 2Stable

Authenticator App by 2Stable

Secure 2FA app for iPhone, iPad, iPod, Apple Watch and Mac.

Free
Authenticator store and generate secure two-factor authentication codes for your online accounts. All data stored in Authenticator App is always encrypted, even when it's stored in iCloud to ensure that you are the only one who can access your data.
Launched in
Privacy
Apple
Security
 by
Authenticator by 2Stable

Support is great. Feedback is even better.

"If you could spare a moment to share your thoughts about our app, we'd be incredibly grateful. Your insights and suggestions are not just welcome, but essential for us to improve. Thank you for your time and support!"

Authenticator App by 2Stable
The makers of Authenticator App by 2Stable
About this launch
Authenticator by 2Stable
Authenticator by 2StableSecure, encrypted and fast two-factor authentication app
4reviews
8
followers
Authenticator App by 2Stable by
Authenticator by 2Stable
was hunted by
Kevin Archer
in Privacy, Apple, Security. Made by
Kevin Archer
. Featured on November 25th, 2023.
Authenticator by 2Stable
is rated 5/5 by 4 users. It first launched on March 5th, 2021.
Upvotes
6
Vote chart
Comments
2
Vote chart
Day rank
-
Week rank
-