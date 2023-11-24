Authenticator App by 2Stable

Secure 2FA app for iPhone, iPad, iPod, Apple Watch and Mac.
Free
Authenticator store and generate secure two-factor authentication codes for your online accounts. All data stored in Authenticator App is always encrypted, even when it's stored in iCloud to ensure that you are the only one who can access your data.
"If you could spare a moment to share your thoughts about our app, we'd be incredibly grateful. Your insights and suggestions are not just welcome, but essential for us to improve. Thank you for your time and support!"