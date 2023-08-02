Products
This is the latest launch from Meta
See Meta’s previous launch →
Home
→
Product
→
AudioCraft
AudioCraft
Generative AI for audio made simple
Visit
Upvote 19
Free
Discuss
Collect
Embed
Share
Stats
AudioCraft is Meta's simple framework that generates high-quality, realistic audio and music from text-based user inputs after training on raw audio signals as opposed to MIDI or piano rolls.
Launched in
Music
Artificial Intelligence
GitHub
+1 by
Meta
n8n
Build complex automations 10x faster, without fighting APIs
Launch discussions
Reviews
About this launch
Meta
Building the next evolution of digital connection.
3
reviews
645
followers
Follow for updates
AudioCraft by
Meta
was hunted by
Chris Messina
in
Music
,
Artificial Intelligence
,
GitHub
. Featured on August 3rd, 2023.
Meta
is rated
2.7/5 ★
by 3 users. It first launched on October 29th, 2021.
Upvotes
19
Comments
2
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
Report