AtFirst - Daily Affirmations

AtFirst - Daily Affirmations

AI voice-guided daily affirmations to help you feel happier

Free Options
AtFirst is designed to bring a smile to your face with a curated affirmation experience. With the help of AI, the app offers a unique experience that combines the benefits of guided meditation with the power of affirmations.
Launched in
Android
Health & Fitness
Meditation
 +1 by
AtFirst - Daily Affirmations
Support is great. Feedback is even better.

"Your feedback is immensely valuable. I'm thrilled to have launched AtFirst, but I'm constantly seeking ways to make it better. Please kindly share your feedback and thoughts to help me refine it into a beautiful little product. Thank you!"

AtFirst - Daily Affirmations
About this launch
AtFirst - Daily Affirmations
AtFirst - Daily AffirmationsAI voice-guided daily affirmations to make you happier
AtFirst - Daily Affirmations by
AtFirst - Daily Affirmations
was hunted by
Wisani Shilumani
Wisani Shilumani in Android, Health & Fitness, Meditation. Featured on July 18th, 2023.
AtFirst - Daily Affirmations
is not rated yet. This is AtFirst - Daily Affirmations's first launch.
