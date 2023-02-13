Products
This is the latest launch from Fireflies.ai 👔
See Fireflies.ai 👔’s 9 previous launches →
Home
→
Product
→
AskFred from fireflies.ai
Ranked #7 for today
AskFred from fireflies.ai
ChatGPT for meetings
Visit
Upvote 63
Free Options
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
Fireflies AI meeting assistant, Fred, has some new super powers. Ask Fred what happened in your meetings. He'll answer questions, write follow-up emails, turns transcripts into blogs, create quotes for Twitter, and much more!
Launched in
Meetings
,
Artificial Intelligence
,
Virtual Assistants
by
Fireflies.ai 👔
About this launch
Fireflies.ai 👔
Automatically record, search, and collaborate your meetings.
69
reviews
189
followers
Follow for updates
AskFred from fireflies.ai by
Fireflies.ai 👔
was hunted by
Krish Ramineni
in
Meetings
,
Artificial Intelligence
,
Virtual Assistants
. Made by
Krish Ramineni
and
Sam Udotong
. Featured on February 13th, 2023.
Fireflies.ai 👔
is rated
4.2/5 ★
by 67 users. It first launched on October 8th, 2016.
Upvotes
63
Comments
5
Day rank
#7
Week rank
#7
Report